Legendary ‘Today’ Show Weatherman, Willard Scott Dies At 87

KABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) — Legendary ‘Today’ Show Weatherman Willard Scott is dead at the age of 87. Al Roker posted the news on social media Saturday, saying he passed peacefully this morning surrounded by his family. Roker called Scott “a beloved member” of the Today show family, his second dad and “the ultimate broadcaster.” Scott, who joined NBC’s Today show in 1980 may be best known for wishing happy birthday to people celebrating their 100th birthday, sponsored by Smuckers. Scott, began his career as a page at the NBC affiliate in Washington, DC in 1950, was a personality on Cumulus radio station WMAL in Washington, DC and was known for doing his forecasts on the road.

www.kabc.com

