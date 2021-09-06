CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Cantlay delivers another clutch moment to win FedEx Cup

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Cantlay has won the FedEx Cup and it’s $15 million prize, and he did it style. This time, “Patty Ice” was clutch with his 6-iron. Cantlay had a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm on the final hole of the Tour Championship. With Rahm just behind the green in light rough in two, Cantlay hit a 6-iron to 12 feet. Rahm narrowly missed his chip-in for eagle. That left Cantlay a safe two-putt birdie for a 69 and the $15 million prize. Rahm made $5 million as the runner-up.

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Ap#Patty Ice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
U.S. PoliticsNBC News

Biden to announce sweeping vaccine mandates affecting millions of workers

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday plans to announce sweeping new vaccine mandates designed to ramp up pressure on the unvaccinated, putting in place additional requirements for federal employees, large employers, and health care providers that the administration said would affect around 100 million workers, more than two-thirds of the U.S. workforce.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

President Biden on Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy