Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

Kyle Freeland pitched like his ace self and the Rockies offense did just enough to win a quality baseball game against the Dodgers by a score of 4-2 on Friday. Kyle Freeland had a bit of a tough return to MLB after beginning the season on the injured list. Recently, however, he’s pitching like a Cy Young candidate. Since June 22nd, the Rockies lefty has rocked a 2.53 ERA before Friday’s contest, and did nothing to boost that number in his outing. Freeland tossed six excellent innings and allowed two runs (both solo home runs) on just four hits while striking out seven and walking none. In control from the offset, the Colorado native used excellent placement of his fastball backed by some gross offspeed pitches to keep the Dodgers off-balance all evening. His only blemish were solo homers to Will Smith and Trea Turner in the third inning, allowing just a pair of singles otherwise.