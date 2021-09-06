CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves hit four homers in 9-2 victory over Rockies

By Associated Press
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered on the first pitch of Ryan Feltner’s major league debut, and the Atlanta Braves added three more home runs in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Austin Riley, Adam Duvall and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for the Braves. Charlie Morton pitched seven...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Ozzie Albies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#Ap#Double A Hartford#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The last Atlanta Braves trade deadline asset is now active

Eddie Rosario joins the Atlanta Braves tonight for the first time since being acquired from the Cleveland Indians. An abdominal strain had the 29-year-old slugging outfielder on the shelf for a while, but now — nearly a month after the trade — Eddie Rosario gets to wear the major league jersey of the Atlanta Braves.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves infield is full of horses and homers

Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) You may have already heard about the homer tallies being recorded by the Atlanta Braves’ infield. There’s another equally impressive stat among them. Everybody likes the home runs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves continue locking in 2022 roster

The Atlanta Braves would appear to have one extension that needs to happen. With Freddie Freeman eligible for free agency this offseason, He is obviously the focus on the fanbase. However, Freeman has said that he does not want to negotiate during the season, which means that there may not be any movement on that front until the offseason.
MLBTalking Chop

Drew Smyly surrenders four homers as Braves fall to Dodgers, 5-3

Baseball is an unpredictable game. But every very now and then, the stars align perfectly and a game goes exactly how you would expect it to go, beautiful randomness of the game be damned. Drew Smyly, who has been plagued by home runs all season, ran into a Dodgers lineup...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cron, Rockies outhomer Dodgers in 4-2 victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a mammoth, tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday night. After striking out twice, Cron sent a 482-foot shot off Andre Jackson next to the bar seating above the Dodgers bullpen in left field for his major league-leading 30th RBI in August and his 23rd homer of the season.
MLBjacksonprogress-argus.com

Juan Soto swats long homer as Nats down Braves

Washington's Juan Soto hit a 462-foot home run in the seventh inning to spark the visiting Nationals to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. It was the 25th home run for Soto and third at Atlanta's Truist Park this season. After crossing home plate, Soto seemed to blow a kiss in the direction of the Atlanta bullpen.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: What does a Dansby Swanson contract extension look like?

The Braves have one big player they must retain this offseason, the 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman. I still have faith that gets done, but who else do the Braves need to retain? Charlie Morton and Travis d’Arnaud are back, yet there are still questions surrounding Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. However, if you have a keen eye for titles, you know this article isn’t about them. It’s about one of the most polarizing players on the team, homegrown shortstop and former first overall pick Dansby Swanson.
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 4, Dodgers 2: Homers help lift Rox over Dodgers

Kyle Freeland pitched like his ace self and the Rockies offense did just enough to win a quality baseball game against the Dodgers by a score of 4-2 on Friday. Kyle Freeland had a bit of a tough return to MLB after beginning the season on the injured list. Recently, however, he’s pitching like a Cy Young candidate. Since June 22nd, the Rockies lefty has rocked a 2.53 ERA before Friday’s contest, and did nothing to boost that number in his outing. Freeland tossed six excellent innings and allowed two runs (both solo home runs) on just four hits while striking out seven and walking none. In control from the offset, the Colorado native used excellent placement of his fastball backed by some gross offspeed pitches to keep the Dodgers off-balance all evening. His only blemish were solo homers to Will Smith and Trea Turner in the third inning, allowing just a pair of singles otherwise.
MLBDenver Post

Charlie Blackmon hits grand slam as Rockies lose to Braves at Coors Field

The Rockies produced runs in just one inning Thursday night and fell 6-5 to the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Colorado, which hit into three inning-ending double plays, was beginning a seven-game homestand — the first four against Atlanta — after closing out a nine-game trip with a win on Wednesday at Texas.
MLBTalking Chop

September 5: Braves 9, Rockies 2

The Atlanta Braves homered four times in support of Charlie Morton to help the Atlanta Braves to a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta salvages a split in their series with the Rockies and end their road trip with a 2-5 record.
MLBchatsports.com

Ryan Feltner roughed up in Rockies debut as Braves cruise to victory

Two Rockies pitchers — starter Ryan Feltner and reliever Julian Fernandez — made their big-league debuts Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. The duo’s debut was, well, rocky. The Atlanta Braves took full advantage, hitting four home runs and cruising to a 9-2 victory to earn a spit of the four-game...
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta’s offense erupts in 9-2 win over the Rockies

After a string of one-run losses, the Atlanta Braves scored early and often in a blowout 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon at Coors Field. It didn’t take long for the Braves’ offense to get rolling as Ozzie Albies jumped on the first pitch of the game from Ryan Feltner and drove it out for a solo home run. It was Albies third homer in as many games and his 26th of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers.
MLBWRDW-TV

Albies, Duvall go deep in Braves’ 8-5 win over Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Ryne Harper in the seventh inning, Adam Duvall took Paolo Espino deep with an early three-run shot, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-5. Albies, who had four RBIs and went deep for the fourth straight game, put the Braves up 5-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly, but the Nationals scratched back to score four runs in the top of the seventh against Tyler Matzek on Juan Soto’s RBI single and Yadiel Hernandez’s eighth homer, a three-run shot. Albies’ 28th homer, which sailed into the seats in left-center, made it 7-5. Duvall, the NL RBIs leader with 97, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first inning with his 32nd homer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy