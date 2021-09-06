Couple overdoses in Franklin County, their 4-week-old infant is saved from the backseat

A four-week-old baby is saved from a hot car after her parents overdose in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports it was called Friday to investigate two people who were slumped over in a vehicle on the city’s east side. As medical personnel were tending to the couple, they found the baby secured in a car seat in the backseat, covered by a blanket. Police report the baby was showing signs of being in distress because of the heat. The infant was treated then released to the Franklin County Children’s Division.