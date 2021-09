We didn’t do much “farming” this week. My in-laws have always taken their family to stay in a cabin down in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. They used to take the girls down when they were all little along with a couple who are more like family than friends. It’s always fun to go up in the mountains and stay in a cabin with everyone and enjoy the views that the Smoky Mountains give you. The trip has changed drastically over the years, especially this year, as there were 10 adults and 4 children who were all under age of 4. It was such a treat to watch our son enjoy his first trip. We didn’t have many plans other than to get away and relax for a few days before we get busy with harvesting. We had a good time, but it sure feels good to be back home.