The NASDAQ 100 pulled back a bit on Wednesday as we continue to see nauseating volatility. The NASDAQ 100 pulled back towards the 15,600 level, and then turned around to show a little bit of life towards the end of the day. Nonetheless, this is a market that has chopped around without any real direction over the last six or seven days and may be either a little overbought or simply grinding away in order to make the next move.