In a few days our local schools will once again be filled with students returning to learn for their third consecutive Covid-affected academic year. Everyone is exhausted, and rightfully so; this pandemic has stripped us all of community, stability and autonomy, among other things. School administrators and governing bodies are struggling to plan for safety and risk mitigation amid an ever-changing medical landscape. In this Delta-fueled season of renewed uncertainty, it is more important than ever for parents to lead by example, teaching their children how to be kind and responsible classroom citizens.