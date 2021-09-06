CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after...

Marketskitco.com

Mild upside price corrections in gold, silver Wednesday

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on tepid upside bounces after the strong selling pressure seen Tuesday. A higher U.S. dollar index this week is a negative outside market force working against the metals. October gold futures were last up $4.00 at $1,800.30. December Comex silver was last up $0.042 at $24.415 an ounce.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed taper talk amidst uncertain economic outlook lifts dollar

Loonie Extends Decline Post BOC, Euro Stays Soft Ahead of ECB. Summary: Fed speak lifted the Dollar above its rivals despite the recent slowdown in US jobs growth in August. St Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the US central bank could tapering this year into the first half of next year. John Williams, New York Federal Reserve President said that “it could be appropriate to start reducing the pace of asset purchases this year” if the economy continues to improve, as he anticipates. In contrast, the Fed in its latest Beige Book report, which periodically looks at the nation’s economic picture, said that the US economy had “downshifted slightly” in August. Optimism in investor sentiment has faded amidst a slowdown in the global economic recovery. Which weighed on risk appetite and provided the US Dollar with haven support. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies lifted 0.21% to 92.70 from 92.55 yesterday. Ahead of today’s European Central Bank interest rate meeting, the Euro remained soft, slipping 0.23% to 1.1820 (1.1840). The Dollar extended its advance against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2690, up 0.3% (1.2648) after the Bank of Canada left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained its QE program. Other risk currencies were also lower. The Aussie renewed its drop, settling at 0.7365 from 0.7387 yesterday. Sterling eased to 1.3772 from 1.3782 on the broadly based stronger Greenback. The British currency recovered most of its losses after BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said that the minimum conditions for a rate rise have been met but are not sufficient for one at the present time. The Dollar ended little changed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) settled at 1.3462 (1.3458) while.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed’s Bostic: Central bank will be able to taper later this year

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic does not expect a call on tapering at this month's FOMC meeting but he believes the US central bank will be able to taper later this year, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports on Thursday. “Recent data calls for more time before a decision to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Is ECB set to signal a taper?

After a decent start to the week, European markets have undergone a sharp change in sentiment the past two days with the DAX falling sharply to a one-month low yesterday, and US markets also suffering a little bit of a crisis of confidence, although the losses there have been modest thus far.
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize prices - Sep. 9

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, following the sharp sell-off earlier...
Economykitco.com

Gold and silver are marginally lower ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading marginally lower leading into the European open. Gold is still under the $1800/oz area after falling consecutively for three straight sessions. Silver is coming up to a support level at $23.78/oz on the daily chart but the price is looking very soft. Looking at the rest of the commodities complex, copper is trading 1.14% higher and spot WTI is 0.18% in the black.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global equities down ahead of ECB decision

EUR USD -0.13%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 343 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, little changed from 340 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.3% Wednesday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP tumbles to three-week lows after ECB

Euro slide versus CHF and GBP after ECB meeting. EUR/GBP head for lowest close since mid-August. The EUR/GBP dropped further following the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and Lagarde’s press conference. The cross bottomed at 0.8523, reaching the lowest level since August 19. Key UK economic data will be released on Friday.
Industrykitco.com

Nickel hits highest since 2014 as stockpiles dwindle

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Thursday to their highest since 2014 as strong demand ate into stockpiles held in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system. Other industrial metals also rose and aluminium reached a 13-year high on supply concerns. Benchmark LME nickel was up 2.5%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Fed will start their 'tapering' of bond

Financials: As of this writing (7:00am) Dec. Bonds are 1 lower at 162”18 and down 1’02 for the week. The 10 year Notes are down 2.5 overnight at 133’05.5 down 17 for the week and the 5 Year Note down 2 at123’17, down 8 for the week. Yields are somewhat higher with 2 Year at 0.22%, 5 Year at 0.80%, 10 Year at 1.33%, and the 30 Year at 1.93%. The ECB met this morning at left key interest rates unchanged. They did note that their asset purchasing program will be at a moderately slower pace (tapering?) and that inflation will moderately exceed expectations but this will be transitory. I suspect that at this months” FOMC the Fed will give a more concrete idea of when the Fed will start their “tapering” of Bond and other securities purchases. Support remains at 161’08 and resistance at 164’15 for Dec. Bonds.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

ECB Trims Pandemic Bond Buys, Sharpening Fed Tapering Expectations

The European Central Bank trimmed the pace of monthly bond purchases in its pandemic support program Thursday in an expected move that could have implications for Federal Reserve tapering in the coming weeks. The ECB said monthly purchases would slow to €60 billion under its €1.85 trillion pandemic emergency purchase...
Marketskitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver as bargain buyers step in

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on some perceived...
Businesskitco.com

ECB takes token step towards dialling down pandemic-era stimulus

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would slow bond purchases under its 1.85 trillion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) from the 80 billion euros monthly pace registered in the past two quarters. Markets reacted modestly to the move, which is a token step...
Marketskitco.com

Gold gains as dollar slips, brighter U.S. jobs data checks gains

* ECB takes token step on dialing back pandemic-era stimulus. * Palladium drops to over one-year low (Updates prices) Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Thursday, lifted by a slight retreat in the dollar, but renewed bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start early tapering of economic support capped gains, with the European Central Bank also slowing its bond buying.
Businesskitco.com

ECB's Lagarde: slower bond purchases is re-calibration, not tapering

(Kitco News) Gold's euro price edged down as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described the decision to slightly reduce the Bank's emergency bond purchases as-recalibration, not tapering. In its statement on Thursday, the ECB kept interest rates unchanged but did slow its and purchases. The ECB noted that in...

