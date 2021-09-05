Fierce Hurricane Larry churning across the Atlantic, could be even stronger than Ida. East Coast could face 'life-threatening' surf.
Just days after Hurricane Ida left a staggering, multi-state trail of destruction, forecasters were keeping a wary eye Sunday on another storm steaming across the Atlantic that could be even more ferocious. Larry, now a Category 3 hurricane, could intensify into a Category 4 storm, possibly by Sunday, Accuweather meteorologists...www.blackmountainnews.com
Comments / 0