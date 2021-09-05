CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, NC

Fierce Hurricane Larry churning across the Atlantic, could be even stronger than Ida. East Coast could face 'life-threatening' surf.

Black Mountain News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust days after Hurricane Ida left a staggering, multi-state trail of destruction, forecasters were keeping a wary eye Sunday on another storm steaming across the Atlantic that could be even more ferocious. Larry, now a Category 3 hurricane, could intensify into a Category 4 storm, possibly by Sunday, Accuweather meteorologists...

www.blackmountainnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Gulf, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Hurricane Ida#Colorado State University#Weather Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Maine StateWMTW

Hurricane Larry expected to bring rough surf and rip tides to Maine coast

Hurricane Larry is tracking hundreds of miles away from the Maine coast, but forecasters warn that because of the storm's size, its impacts will still be felt in Maine. Larry is expected to pass well offshore through Friday bringing high-surf, dangerous rip currents and the potential for beach erosion to the Gulf of Maine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy