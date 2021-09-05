CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

What We Learned from Charlotte’s Big College Football Weekend

By Greg Lacour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might have struck you, if you were anywhere near Bank of America Stadium on Saturday afternoon, that Charlotte had seen a version of this before: tailgating setups in the parking lots off Morehead; kids in team attire running around and tossing mini-footballs; the ardent consumption of meats with grill marks; people yelling without provocation. The Carolina Panthers have hosted seven playoff games, including one NFC Championship Game. But this felt different. It was different. Maybe it was the sunshine and low humidity, or season’s start rather than season’s end, or that a year of COVID made football crowds’ hearts grow fonder. (And crazier—how much mayonnaise can someone ingest without throwing up?)

