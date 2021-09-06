CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Take a look back at Week 2

prepskc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. ““I talked to the kids about focus and didn’t try to get them up too soon. To the kids’ credit, they got themselves up and got focused and did great.” – Ray-Pec Sean Martin after two hour-long lightning delays in a 20-13 win over Blue Springs after going through a similar situation in a game at Staley seven years ago.

prepskc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Trimble
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Irish#Blue Springs#Call Of The Night#Lions#American Football#Staley#Stat#Td#Varsity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballprepskc.com

RE/MAX Big 3 Week 2

The second week of the high school football season is here and this week Kansas joins the party. Let’s take a look at the RE/MAX Big 3 games on both sides of the state line. Let’s start on the Kansas side where defending Class 4A state champ St. James Academy hosts St. Thomas Aquinas. Our next RE/MAX big 3 game is at Gardner-Edgerton where the trailblazers host defending Class 5A champs Mill Valley. Our final RE/MAX Big 3 Game on the Kansas side is Blue Valley heading to Blue Valley Northwest in an EKL battle.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
Footballprepskc.com

St. Joe Lafayette runs away from Atchison

After an outlandish opening quarter that saw the two teams put up a combined 39 points, Lafayette did away with their early mistakes to take a commanding 50-21 win over Atchison on Friday at Amelia Earhart Field. It was the first game of the season for the Fighting Irish after...
North Kansas City, MOprepskc.com

North Kansas City blanks St. Joe Central

There sat Stone Wetlaufer, directly on the 25-yard line toward the south end zone of Noyes Field. Central’s junior quarterback spent most of Friday night there. Not lying at that specific spot, of course, but on his back in the stadium’s damp grass due to North Kansas City’s defensive line pressuring the Indians' quarterback for the entirety of four quarters, propelling the Hornets to a 38-0 victory over the Indians in Week 2.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Why the 49ers should start Trey Lance in Week 1 and never look back

25 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Kyle Shanahan has a decision to make between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. It could be said that Lance has already made the decision (...) More San Francisco 49ers News.
Footballprepskc.com

BV North makes opening statement

It was only halftime of the season opener. Just 24 minutes of game action. But Blue Valley North had already made its statement. The Mustangs' offense is going to be a problem for opponents this fall. Bishop Miege just happened to be the first victim. Blue Valley North, led by...
Footballprepskc.com

Lee's Summit West shuts out BS South

Blue Springs South football coach Matt Klein’s message was simple as the Jaguars took a knee in the end zone after Friday night’s 35-0 loss at home to Lee’s Summit West – continue to work and come together. “We’ve got trust in our kids,” Klein said. “We know that we...
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Taking a Look Back at the Last Time Oregon Faced Fresno State

The wait is finally over. It's gameday. No. 11 Oregon takes on Fresno State at 11 a.m. PST on Saturday inside a fan-filled Autzen Stadium. The two West Coast programs will meet for the 10th time ever, and the Ducks are looking to win their eighth straight game against the Bulldogs. A win for Fresno State over Oregon would be the first since 1982.
Footballprepskc.com

Liberty North mauls Liberty

Looking for a bounce-back victory, Liberty North got much, much more than that. In a battle of state-ranked adversaries, the Eagles excelled in all phases against cross-town rival Liberty on the way to a 44-13 victory on Friday night, outgaining the Blue Jays by more than 300 yards. In the process, they solidified their reputation as one of the top teams in the metro area, if not the entire state.
Footballprepskc.com

DeSoto blitzes Turner

DeSoto dominated all three aspects of the game, offense, defense, and special teams as the rolled to a 62-8 victory over Turner. Turner was forced to punt on their first possession, but a bad snap gave the Wildcats possession on the Turner 29-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Schultze, scored on a 4-yard keeper. Kicker, Luke Van Booven, lined up for the point after, and when the snap was mishandled, Van Booven scooped up the ball, and ran in the conversion in the corner of the end zone for an 8-0, lead.
Footballprepskc.com

And the winner is...

The votes are in and the winner of this week’s BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week is Grandview at Park Hill South. The game ran away with the competition with more than 70 percent of the vote. Each winning school wins $250 for their programs from BeYOUnion.com. Each week six games...
Troy, ALTroy Messenger

Trojans look to bounce back after last week’s loss

The Charles Henderson Trojans look to rebound after last week’s loss when they travel to Greenville to take on the Tigers in the region opener. The Trojans dropped to 0-1 on the year last week when they fell to the Class 3A Montgomery Catholic Knights at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles...
Footballprepskc.com

Fighting for the win

Much has been made about the Harrisonville offense after it’s explosive victory in its season opener. On Friday, it was the Wildcats’ defense that led the way in a 28-20 victory over Maryville. And while things got a bit dicey at the end with the Wildcats knocking down a Hail Mary just yards from the goal line as time expired, the majority of the second half defense belonged to Harrisonville.
Footballprepskc.com

Get out the vote for Week 3

Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Starting week now with week No. 1 six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
Sportsprepskc.com

A No. 1 takes a fall

Week 2 Results for all ranked teams in Missouri Media Rankings. 1. De Smet (1-1) lost to East St. Louis (2-0), 32-17 2. Raymore-Peculiar (2-0) def. Blue Springs (0-2), 21-13 5. Liberty North (1-1) def. No. 9 Liberty (1-1), 44-13 6. Nixa (1-1) lost to No. 4 Joplin (2-0), 28-25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy