Take a look back at Week 2

Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. ““I talked to the kids about focus and didn’t try to get them up too soon. To the kids’ credit, they got themselves up and got focused and did great.” – Ray-Pec Sean Martin after two hour-long lightning delays in a 20-13 win over Blue Springs after going through a similar situation in a game at Staley seven years ago.