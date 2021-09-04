Tunch A. Ilkin, age 63, of Mt. Washington. After fighting a courageous battle with ALS, the Lord took Tunch home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Tunch was the beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Tanner (Jess) Ilkin, Natalie (Danny) Coale and Clay (Kristin) Ilkin, cherished son of Ayten and the late Mehmet Ilkin, and adored grandfather to Levi, Abbott, Brynn, Althea and Connor. Tunch was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon. Tunch was born in Istanbul, Turkey. He emigrated to the United States with his parents when he was two years old and settled in the Chicago area. In 1975, he was granted an athletic scholarship to Indiana State University. Tunch was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Tunch played offensive tackle for the Steelers for 13 seasons from 1980–1992, and the Green Bay Packers for one season in 1993 and retired from football after the 1993 season. He was the first Turkish-born player in the NFL. Tunch earned 2 Pro Bowl appearance honors in 1988 and 1989. Tunch served as Vice President of the NFL Players' Association from 1989 to 1994. After retiring from football, Tunch moved into TV and radio broadcasting. In 1998, he joined the official Steelers broadcasting team of Myron Cope and Bill Hillgrove as an analyst. After Cope's retirement following the 2004 season, Tunch took over the color-commentary and analyst duties for Steelers game radio broadcasts. Tunch also worked with sideline reporter and former teammate, Craig Wolfley, hosting a morning radio show called In The Locker Room with Tunch and Wolf. Tunch has co-authored two books, In The Locker Room, and Forged In Steel. Since 2005, Tunch was the Men's Pastor at The Bible Chapel, a non-denominational church in McMurray, PA. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends are welcome at the South Hills Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A service to celebrate Tunch's life will be held Tuesday at 2pm at the South Hills Bible Chapel. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live from biblechapel.org. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in Tunch's name may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.