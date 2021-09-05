CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg man killed in Idaho collision with driver from Salt Lake City

By Larry D. Curtis, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year old Rexburg, Idaho man was killed when his side-by-side collided with a Salt Lake City man's car on an unpaved Idaho road. Cody Hansen was killed by the collision on Cottonwood Loop Road near Kilgore, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police. Hansen was driving north on Cottonwood Loop Road in a 2017 Polaris RZR on a non-paved roadway. Police said visibility was reduced due to blowing dust and said Hansen crossed the center of the road and collided with a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon.

