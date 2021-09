We’ve been curious about The Good Life since it was first revealed a couple of years back. Developed by SWERY, the creator of Deadly Premonition, The Good Life is a “life sim RPG-adventure” about repaying debts and life in a small, picturesque town. Its name and inclusion of a lot of dogs and cats give this a cutesy, feel-good vibe. But as this trailer proves, not all is as it seems. Besides, if you’ve ever played anything by SWERY before, you already know to expect the unexpected.