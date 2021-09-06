Steve McQueen’s Husqvarna Auctioned Off At Eye-Watering Price
On July 26, 2021, we covered Steve McQueen's legendary Husqvarna Viking 360, and how it was in need of a new owner. For those of you who aren't in the know, Steve McQueen is arguably one of the most legendary personalities, not just in the world of motorsports, but the entire Hollywood. He was responsible for ushering in a generation all about the go-fast lifestyle—the effects of which continue to be seen today, even 40 years after his passing.www.rideapart.com
