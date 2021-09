It would appear that the whole merry-go-round of WorldSBK riders moving from team to team has just begun with Scott Redding. On August 19, 2021, the British racer announced that he will be making the move to BMW for the 2022 racing season. In a move which surprised many of the WSBK’s patrons, Redding’s move to BMW sparked a shift among riders, with a new spot now opened up in Ducati.