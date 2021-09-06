Nikola Vlasic's West Ham arrival makes him the 50th forward purchased under owners David Gold and David Sullivan at a total cost of over an incredible £250MILLION... but can the Croatian manage better than 20 of them who failed to score a SINGLE goal?

A second-half brace from Conor Gallagher saw Crystal Palace open their goalscoring account for the season as they battled to a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham.The Eagles remain winless under new boss Patrick Vieira but this was a step in the right direction as they twice came from behind to earn a point at the London Stadium.West Ham went into the game in fine form as manager David Moyes named an unchanged side for the third game in a row, seemingly justified in his selection when both Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio had put the hosts ahead.Another fine...