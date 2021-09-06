CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nikola Vlasic's West Ham arrival makes him the 50th forward purchased under owners David Gold and David Sullivan at a total cost of over an incredible £250MILLION... but can the Croatian manage better than 20 of them who failed to score a SINGLE goal?

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham may be a new animal under David Moyes following their best Premier League season in 22 years which saw them finish sixth. But the Hammers still have a few points to prove this term, perhaps chief among them being they are not just a graveyard for any striker joining the club.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moyes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croatian#Total Cost#Hammers#Cska Moscow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

West Ham prepared to pay up to 23m for Nikola Vlasic

West Ham United were linked with a move for the CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic earlier this month and it appears that the Londoners are now prepared to pay a fee of around €23 million (£19.7m) for the Croatian international. Vlasic had an outstanding season with CSKA Moscow last...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

West Ham sign Vlasic, working on Kral deal

West Ham United have made some big moves late in the transfer window, as David Moyes’ side are adding some key pieces with Nikola Vlasic in and Alex Kral potentially arriving too. The Hammers have added Kurt Zouma for $41 million to boost their center back options, and now midfielder...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

What Nikola Vlasic could bring to West Ham

West Ham have managed to use the likes of Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals to make up for the loss of Jesse Lingard, however the problem that becomes very apparent is that there's an incredible lack of depth. The only attacking option off of the bench is Andriy Yarmolenko, who whilst for Ukraine looks a good player, for West Ham he's looked sub par.
Premier League90min.com

Nikola Vlasic: Things to know

Nikola Vlasic is a full Croatian international with more than 25 caps, who has even spent a brief period in the Premier League, and yet his career has flown largely under the radar. The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Russian Premier League with CSKA Moscow, and it's...
Soccerchatsports.com

Alex Kral in West Ham talks after Nikola Vlasic signs five-year deal

West Ham are in talks to sign Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow after completing a move for Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow. Kral, who joined Spartak in 2019, is also interesting Italian side Atalanta. Croatia midfielder Vlasic, 23, joined the Hammers on a five-year deal after a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nikola Vlasic insists West Ham fans can 'expect big things' from him after completing £33.5m deadline day move as he returns to Premier League with a point to prove after Everton stint

Nikola Vlasic is expecting to produce ‘big things’ for West Ham and says he has a point to prove after sealing a deadline day return to the Premier League. Attacking midfielder Vlasic was West Ham’s big addition on the final day of the window signing from CSKA Moscow in a deal worth up to £33.5m.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Conor Gallagher nets first Palace goals under Patrick Vieira in draw at West Ham

A second-half brace from Conor Gallagher saw Crystal Palace open their goalscoring account for the season as they battled to a 2-2 Premier League draw at West Ham.The Eagles remain winless under new boss Patrick Vieira but this was a step in the right direction as they twice came from behind to earn a point at the London Stadium.West Ham went into the game in fine form as manager David Moyes named an unchanged side for the third game in a row, seemingly justified in his selection when both Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio had put the hosts ahead.Another fine...
Premier League90min.com

David Moyes admits West Ham are unlikely to sign a striker

West Ham manager David Moyes admits he may not bring a recognised striker to the London Stadium before the end of the transfer window. The Hammers are largely reliant on Michail Antonio - who has started the season in sensational fashion - staying fit, though his workload and troublesome hamstrings are likely to be tested by a punishing schedule that now includes Europa League football and potential international football with Jamaica.
Premier League90min.com

West Ham closing in on €30m deal for Nikola Vlasic

West Ham are close to completing a €30m deal to sign CSKA Moscow star Nikola Vlasic, with the Hammers prepared to give up on a move for Jesse Lingard. The Irons have been hoping to complete a permanent deal for the Manchester United star since his superb loan spell in the second half of last season, but the Red Devils have set a hefty £25m price tag on the England international.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​West Ham fall short of CSKA Moscow demands for Vlasic

West Ham United have failed with a first bid for CSKA Moscow playmaker Nikola Vlasic. According to Eurostavka, a Russian news outlet, West Ham made a bid of roughly €23 million. However, the offer was turned down, as it is short of the close to €30 million that CSKA are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy