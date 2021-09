When the Portland Thorns faced Megan Rapinoe three months ago, she ended a 10-game unbeaten streak for the Thorns. On Sunday, Rapinoe did it all over again. The Thorns went to Seattle and lost for the first time in 11 games, falling 2-1 to OL Reign in a match that set a new NWSL attendance record of more than 27,000. It was part of a special NWSL-MLS doubleheader before the Timbers faced the Sounders at Lumen Field, but it was the Megan Rapinoe show as she scored both of the Reign’s goals.