Robbie Fowler's pure joy at returning to Liverpool, Thierry Henry's FA Cup magic moment and Wayne Rooney pleasing his Everton-supporting son... what happened when heroes came home as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for second coming at Old Trafford?

“Viva Ronaldo” has been ringing in the ears since Friday. Fans gathering in the street to sing, fans singing on the bus down to Wolverhampton, and the long, stretched away end continuing the scenes at Molineux on Sunday. The celebratory mood has been widespread amongst fans since the news broke that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Manchester United. It is not, however, a feeling shared by all fans, including this writer. The ringing of “Viva Ronaldo” no longer hits the same. Not only is his return one which feels like the antithesis of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team rebuild has been about, it is one in which many major outlets, journalists, fan sites, and personalities around the game have glossed over a glaring and troubling issue.