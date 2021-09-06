CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbie Fowler's pure joy at returning to Liverpool, Thierry Henry's FA Cup magic moment and Wayne Rooney pleasing his Everton-supporting son... what happened when heroes came home as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for second coming at Old Trafford?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Trafford will be a theatre full of dreamers on Saturday with the hope that Cristiano Ronaldo marks his second coming at Manchester United in glorious style. Ronaldo is not the first idol to go back to the place where he was once feted. There have been similarly evocative transfers...

Related
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Wayne Rooney: Cristiano Ronaldo's return ramps up pressure on Man Utd to win Premier League

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Manchester United will crank up the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win the Premier League title. Ronaldo completed his medical over the weekend and Rooney insists the second coming of his former United team-mate will have a “huge impact” as his old club attempt to end their nine-year wait for the league crown.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Gareth Southgate: No telling how Cristiano Ronaldo will affect Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

England manager Gareth Southgate admits only time will tell regarding how Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will impact Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Rashford is currently out after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, while Greenwood has played almost every minute of United's Premier League campaign so far, scoring in each of their opening three games.
UEFANBC Sports

Man United confirm Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo got his move away from Juventus, as the legendary forward is agreed to re-join Manchester United, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday. The deal appears to have come together incredibly quickly, as the Portuguese star was reportedly headed to rivals Manchester City before the Red Devils intervened all in about 12 hours’ time.
Premier Leaguemanofmany.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s $38 Million Ticket Home

Cristiano Ronaldo is going home. In a blockbuster move that has rocked the football world to its core, the Portuguese star has announced that he is returning to Manchester United, the team that pulled him from obscurity and turned him into a sensation. You’ll also like:. The fast-moving deal secured...
Premier League90min.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's best Manchester United moments

Finally, the day that Manchester United fans have been dreaming about for years has arrived - Cristiano Ronaldo is re-joining the club he left as a legend back in 2009. During his first six-year spell with the Red Devils, Ronaldo developed from a hot prospect into a truly dominant global superstar - so good in fact that Real Madrid splashed £80m to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu (that was a lot of football money in those days!)
Soccerchatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo 'completes his Manchester United medical in Lisbon and agrees terms on a two-year deal with an option for a third season' as he inches closer to sealing his sensational return to Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has moved a step closer after he completed his medical in Lisbon over the weekend. Terms have been agreed on a two-year deal and according to Sky Sports, United have also inserted a clause to extend the contract for a further season. They will pay around £20m to Juventus.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'have no plans to sell Edinson Cavani' before the end of the transfer window despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford

Manchester United will keep Edinson Cavani despite re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo. United have agreed a deal to re-sign Ronaldo from Juventus, with the Portuguese star set to lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. However, United have no intention of selling Cavani before the transfer window closes, as reported by...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wayne Rooney warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he HAS to win big titles this season following Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Old Trafford... and insists Man United players will have to work harder alongside the superstar

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot afford to go another season without a trophy at Manchester United following Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Old Trafford. The 36-year-old edged a step closer to completing his move to United from Juventus at the weekend after undergoing a medical in...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

When Cristiano Ronaldo came to town

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United is great for football in this country, and for me, it is a reminder of the first time I remember seeing an opposition player almost single-handedly teach Sunderland a footballing lesson. It was Boxing Day 2007, halfway through our first Premier League campaign under...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

How Man United persuaded Cristiano Ronaldo to reject Juventus and Man City, return to Old Trafford

Twelve years after first leaving Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United, having agreed to a sensational return. It is a move that has been talked about again and again in the time since his departure to Real Madrid in 2009, but without ever really coming close to happening. There was speculation in 2013 and again in 2018, but finally in 2021, United and Ronaldo are preparing for a spectacular reunion.
SoccerSB Nation

The “romance” of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return is empty and uncomfortable

“Viva Ronaldo” has been ringing in the ears since Friday. Fans gathering in the street to sing, fans singing on the bus down to Wolverhampton, and the long, stretched away end continuing the scenes at Molineux on Sunday. The celebratory mood has been widespread amongst fans since the news broke that Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Manchester United. It is not, however, a feeling shared by all fans, including this writer. The ringing of “Viva Ronaldo” no longer hits the same. Not only is his return one which feels like the antithesis of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team rebuild has been about, it is one in which many major outlets, journalists, fan sites, and personalities around the game have glossed over a glaring and troubling issue.

