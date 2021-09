Del Mar Results Sunday September 5th, 2021

JUAN HERNANDEZ — Mackinnon (1st):. “Doug just basically told me to ride him with confidence. We were doing OK until we got to the far turn and I felt him get a little lazy on me. So when we went for home and he changed leads, I hit him left-handed with the stick on time and he jumped back into it. From there we just went on with it. He’s a nice horse and the way he finished out today, I think he’ll like to run on.”