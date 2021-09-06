CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIH Mobile, Stellantis Set Up JV on Smart Cockpit Solutions for Automotive Industry

Cover picture for the articleFIH Mobile and Stellantis have set up a joint venture, Mobile Drive, that will focus on delivering smart cockpit solutions for vehicles. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn) together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd, and Stellantis N.V. have set up a joint venture, Mobile Drive, that will focus on delivering smart cockpit solutions for vehicles. This update comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021.

www.eetasia.com

