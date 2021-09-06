Infineon and Panasonic Accelerate GaN Technology Development for 650V Power Devices

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian real estate business - both commercial and residential - has been aggressively adopting technology to create better customer experiences for quite some time. With the COVID-19, the digital revolution has only accelerated. We've seen a few flashes of this digital change during the last 12 months. Recently, PropTiger.com, India's premier digital real estate consultancy firm, launched PT Direct, a one-stop virtual platform that will help buyers in talking to Property Experts and scheduling meetings, negotiating with developers, paying the booking amount safely through the PT Direct Platform, and unlocking special offers and discountsBefore the viral outbreak disrupted the global business ecosystem, the proptech market had progressed beyond enabling online property search to provide end-to-end solutions to consumers. Apart from linking customers with the greatest property deals, new-age real estate platforms are now offering a variety of services such as apartment management, digital payment integration, and so on. "Average time spent by visitors on the platform is close to 17 minutes, which is very high for digital platforms. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by creating a branded one-stop solution for buyers, and we will continue to bring in more innovations in buying and selling of properties," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, PropTiger.com, Housing.comMakaan.com.