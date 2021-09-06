CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Infineon and Panasonic Accelerate GaN Technology Development for 650V Power Devices

Electronic Engineering Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfineon and Panasonic have signed an agreement for the joint development and production of their second generation GaN technology. Infineon Technologies AG and Panasonic Corp. have signed an agreement for the joint development and production of the second generation (Gen2) of their proven gallium nitride (GaN) technology, offering higher efficiency and power density levels. The outstanding performance and reliability combined with the capability of 8-inch GaN-on-Si wafer production mark Infineon’s strategic outreach to the growing demand for GaN power semiconductors.

www.eetasia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Power Density#650v Power Devices#Infineon Technologies Ag#Panasonic Corp#Gen2#Smps#X Gan#Gen1#Engineering Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

LG Chem develops new cover window technology, coating for foldable devices

LG may have already pulled out of the mobile business but it will continue to work on displays. The LG Chem group has received developed a new foldable display material technology using new materials. By integrating different new materials and already available coating technologies, LG was able to come up with a foldable cover window. This ‘Real Folding Window’ is described as hard as glass but is still flexible to be folded as plastic. The material used can bring the foldable market to the next level with impressive performance.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Synopsys Completes Acquisition of BISTel’s Semiconductor, FPD Solutions

Article By : Synopsys Inc. The acquisition broadens Synopsys' process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution. Synopsys Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from South Korea-based BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and...
Technologynextbigfuture.com

Overview of the Auto Chip Industry

Infineon, NXP, and Renesas were the leading automotive semiconductor manufacturers worldwide in 2020. Infineon’s market share was estimated at around 13.2 percent. The total market in 2020 was sized at around 35 billion U.S. dollars. In February, a winter storm in Texas caused blackouts at NXP Semiconductors, which is a...
Economyaviationtoday.com

Panasonic Avionics, ThinKom Partner to Develop Next Generation Ku-band Antenna

Panasonic Avionics has established a new partnership with ThinKom Solutions, Inc. to develop a new, next-generation Ku-band in-flight connectivity (IFC) antenna, the two companies announced Sept. 7. Under the new partnership, the two connectivity suppliers will develop a next-generation version of ThinKom's existing Variable Inclination Continuous Transverse Sub (VICTS) antenna...
Businessjust-auto.com

Qualcomm to supply key chip to Renault

Semiconductor giant Qualcomm will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault electric vehicle (EV), the Megane E-TECH Electric. Renault Group will utilize the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s technically advanced infotainment system— which is comprised of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

The age of AI-powered devices at the edge

The vast amount of data constantly collected by the billions of sensors and devices that make up the IoT can pose a serious processing challenge for businesses that rely on traditional intelligence and analytics tools. Historically, thes devices have been weaker and required to process data on central servers, usually...
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

FIH Mobile, Stellantis Set Up JV on Smart Cockpit Solutions for Automotive Industry

FIH Mobile and Stellantis have set up a joint venture, Mobile Drive, that will focus on delivering smart cockpit solutions for vehicles. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn) together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd, and Stellantis N.V. have set up a joint venture, Mobile Drive, that will focus on delivering smart cockpit solutions for vehicles. This update comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Xiaomi Completes Registration of EV Business

Article By : Xiaomi Corp. Xiaomi EV, Xiaomi's electric vehicle arm, has completed its business registration with a registered capital of RMB10 billion. Xiaomi EV Inc., Xiaomi Corp.’s electric vehicle (EV) arm, has completed its business registration with a registered capital of RMB10 billion. Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, is the legal representative of Xiaomi EV. This marks a key milestone of the much anticipated smart EV initiative, which has officially entered a substantial development phase.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Smart Card Readers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Atmel, DataCard, Infineon Technologies

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global Smart Card Readers Market Status (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2024) by Region, Product Type & End-Use” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Smart Card Readers Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, Morpho, Oberthur Technologies, American Express, ARM Holdings, Atmel, DataCard, Infineon Technologies, MasterCard, Visa, Staples Inc., IOGEAR, Cherry, HID Global, HP, SIIG, SMK-LINK, DISTUNOW, LEEF, Lenovo & Adesso.
EngineeringElectronic Engineering Times

Navitas’ Gene Sheridan Highlights Why GaN Technology for Power Electronics

Navitas Co-Founder and CEO Gene Sheridan talks about the key advantages of using GaN, and how it edges out silicon, in power electronics. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month’s In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.
EconomyElectronic Engineering Times

Efinix Extends Product Lines to Automotive Market

With several members of Efinix's Trion FPGAs now AEC-Q100 qualified, the company is extending both its Trion and Titanium devices into automotive markets. With several members of Efinix’s Trion line of FPGAs now AEC-Q100 qualified, the company is extending both its Trion and Titanium devices into automotive markets. The first...
Technologyfinextra.com

Disruptive Technologies Accelerate Digital and Open Banking

Today, a nexus of disruptive technologies is becoming omnipresent in banking. In a survey we commissioned with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) with 305 global banking executives relating to the digitization of banking, 66% said that new technologies will continue to drive global banking in the next five years, over regulation and changing customer behaviour.
TechnologyRebel Yell

How AI Can Transform The Transportation Industry by Top players such as Daimler, Volvo, Scania, PACCAR, Robert Bosch, Continental, Valeo, NVIDIA

The transportation can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mission-critical tasks such as self-driving vehicles carrying passengers, AI is used to predict the paths of pedestrians and cyclists, it will decrease traffic accidents and injuries, it will allow for more diverse transportation usage and an overall reduction in emissions. Ai In...
Cupertino, CAElectronic Engineering Times

RISC-V Chiplet Startup Raises $38M, Targets Data Center Compute

Ventana Micro Systems announces funding and RISC-V chiplet approach to enabling rapid deployment of custom data center compute. Ventana Micro Systems, a RISC-V startup headquartered in Cupertino, CA, has emerged from stealth announcing $38 million in funding and revealing details of its multi-core system-on-chip (SoC) chiplet targeting data center compute.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Analog Devices’ Voyager 3 Wireless Vibration Monitoring Platform

This webinar will introduce Analog Devices Voyager 3, Wireless Vibration Monitoring Platform. Vogager3 is a system evaluation solution for a wireless signal chain for MEMS accelerometer-based vibration monitoring. The system solution combines combines mechanical attach, hardware, firmware, and PC software ​to produce high-performance, low power data acquisition of the MEMS vibration sensors. ​The module is robust, high reliability wireless communications via a mesh network. Come and join ADI’s Richard Anslow and Sankalp Sieghardt to learn more about ADI’s Voyager3 in detail with it’s various use cases.
MarketsElectronic Engineering Times

DRAM Module Revenue Up 5% YoY in 2020

Global DRAM module revenue increased by about 5% year-on-year to $16.9 billion for 2020, according to TrendForce. Annual shipment of notebook computers and desktop PCs underwent a massive increase in 2020, thanks to the proliferation of the stay-at-home economy brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to TrendForce’s latest analysis. In particular, notebook shipment increased by a staggering 26% year-on-year (YoY), thereby generating a corresponding demand for DRAM chips. Although the movement of DRAM prices remained stable in 2020, there was a palpable growth in actual DRAM bit demand. Hence, global DRAM module revenue increased by about 5% YoY to US$16.9 billion for 2020.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF to Launch by Accelerate Financial Technologies

Canadian ETF product provider Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. has announced plans to debut a carbon-negative Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Accelerate Financial Technologies plans to launch a carbon-negative BTC exchange-traded fund will be accomplished by the act of planting trees. Accelerate says it will plant enough trees to sufficiently offset the negative impact that cryptocurrency mining has on the environment.
EconomyBirmingham Star

Gurugram developers to push for technology

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian real estate business - both commercial and residential - has been aggressively adopting technology to create better customer experiences for quite some time. With the COVID-19, the digital revolution has only accelerated. We've seen a few flashes of this digital change during the last 12 months. Recently, PropTiger.com, India's premier digital real estate consultancy firm, launched PT Direct, a one-stop virtual platform that will help buyers in talking to Property Experts and scheduling meetings, negotiating with developers, paying the booking amount safely through the PT Direct Platform, and unlocking special offers and discountsBefore the viral outbreak disrupted the global business ecosystem, the proptech market had progressed beyond enabling online property search to provide end-to-end solutions to consumers. Apart from linking customers with the greatest property deals, new-age real estate platforms are now offering a variety of services such as apartment management, digital payment integration, and so on. "Average time spent by visitors on the platform is close to 17 minutes, which is very high for digital platforms. We have already changed the way property transactions take place in India, by creating a branded one-stop solution for buyers, and we will continue to bring in more innovations in buying and selling of properties," said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, PropTiger.com, Housing.comMakaan.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy