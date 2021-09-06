Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Stand Ahead of Week 1?

The 2021 NFL season has arrived, and while COVID-19 might still be a factor, the return of fans to stadiums means that things will look and feel much more like "business as usual" again. Tom Brady will look to continue adding to his unfathomable career with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster that is largely unchanged from the one that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the first generational quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, begins the work of trying to turn around the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens get to work trying to unseat the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs. If those weren’t juicy enough storylines, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers will be something to keep an eye on all season long. Ben Roethlisberger embarks on what might be his swan song as the Steelers try to avenge a 2020 season that started brilliantly and ended bitterly. Jameis Winston gets his second chance to be “The Man,” this time in New Orleans, and the Mac Jones Era begins in New England. Oh, and this year, the regular season crucible jumps from 16 to 17 games. The NFL is back, so let’s get to the games.