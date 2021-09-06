CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Stand Ahead of Week 1?

By Timm Hamm
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Falcons are at a roster crossroads. They're not the best in the NFC, but they're certainly not considered the worst either. However, there are questions on both offense and defense heading into the 2021 regular season. Because of those questions on both sides of the ball, particularly on...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Blank
Person
Jeff Schultz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Nfc#Espn#Pro Football Focus#Atlanta Falcons Team#Athletic#Falcons At No#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Worked Out Another Notable Quarterback

It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Signed Veteran Running Back

Just days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, running back Wayne Gallman has caught on with another NFC team. Gallman signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Atlanta released running back Qadree Ollison in a corresponding move. Gallman spent the last four seasons with the...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: Where does the roster stand after the first round of waiver claims?

The Falcons have added some interior offensive line depth through the waiver wire — signing a Cumming, Georgia and North Forsyth High School native Colby Gossett to the 53-man roster. In addition, running back Caleb Huntley, safety Dwayne Johnson Jr., and 13 others have been signed to the practice squad.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons rookie report: Taking stock of the class ahead of Week 1

Atlanta’s first draft class with Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith at the helm of the franchise has yet to take a regular season snap, so determining the long-term future of the nine players they drafted and the two undrafted players who made the roster is basically impossible right now. Figuring out where they slot in this season is much more doable.
NFLchatsports.com

Calvin Ridley will be the NFL’s leading receiver in 2021

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons have now signaled toward their total trust in Calvin Ridley. He is no longer “the receiver after Julio Jones” but instead the new “franchise receiver.”. Ridley has been nothing short of better each and...
NFLchatsports.com

What to know about Falcons vs. Eagles ahead of Week 1

The Falcons and Eagles meet Sunday, and it’ll be a battle between two teams with first-year head coaches and plenty of offseason upheaval between them. As is our custom, let’s take a closer look at the matchup from an Eagles-centric lens and see just how much this week’s opponent has changed heading into 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons Game Sunday: Falcons vs Eagles odds and prediction for NFL Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons are ready to open the 2021 season taking on their old rival out of the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons are coming off a disappointing string of seasons that led to the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff. With the new regime in place, the Falcons hope to finally get quarterback Matt Ryan back to the Super Bowl.
NFLnumberfire.com

5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 1

Studs with sizable salaries are frequently an integral part of winning money in daily fantasy football at FanDuel. However, to fit them under the salary cap, it's imperative to locate underpriced players who over-deliver. A good place to start when attempting to unearth undervalued players is our projections tool. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons news and notes for Thursday before season openers

We are just under three days from the kickoff of the Atlanta Falcons 2021 season!. There is reason for both optimism and skepticism, the team must answer numerous questions in the first couple of games. Luckily for the Falcons, their first opponent is in a similar situation as they are....
NFLYardbarker

NFL Week 1: Picks and preview

The 2021 NFL season has arrived, and while COVID-19 might still be a factor, the return of fans to stadiums means that things will look and feel much more like "business as usual" again. Tom Brady will look to continue adding to his unfathomable career with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster that is largely unchanged from the one that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the first generational quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, begins the work of trying to turn around the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens get to work trying to unseat the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs. If those weren’t juicy enough storylines, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers will be something to keep an eye on all season long. Ben Roethlisberger embarks on what might be his swan song as the Steelers try to avenge a 2020 season that started brilliantly and ended bitterly. Jameis Winston gets his second chance to be “The Man,” this time in New Orleans, and the Mac Jones Era begins in New England. Oh, and this year, the regular season crucible jumps from 16 to 17 games. The NFL is back, so let’s get to the games.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLYardbarker

Everything you need to know about the Falcons and Eagles before Week 1

The 19th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy is here! Matt Karoly, Jake Gordon, and Alex Lord have a conversation about everything you need for the upcoming Eagles game. Specifically, Jalen Mayfield starting at left guard against a difficult defensive front, what Wayne Gallman has to offer, and the first official depth chart. The trio of hosts dive deep into the key matchups between Atlanta and Philadelphia — Jalen Hurts vs. Dean Pees; Kyle Pitts vs. PHI linebackers; and trench play. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts, or you can watch it on our YouTube channel below. Make sure to like and subscribe!
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Pair of Moves Completes 53-man Roster

Hesse played four years for the Iowa Hawkeyes where he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten defensive end in 2018. He played 52 career games for the Hawkeyes and had 182 tackles, 14. sacks, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Hesse spent the last two seasons on the Tennessee Titans...
NFLYardbarker

Which defenders will wear the green dot for the 2021 NFL season?

In an effort to level the communication playing field, the NFL allowed for one defender to be outfitted with an in-helmet transmitter. This player, who wears a green dot to signify the communication device, is responsible for transmitting coaches' signals to teammates. Here are the defensive players expected to receive green-dot responsibilities for the 2021 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy