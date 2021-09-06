Simu Liu backflips after first-pitch strike

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is finally hitting theaters this weekend and has already been met with positive reviews from critics. The movie currently has a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes after 149 reviews, and ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5, calling it "one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best origin stories to date." The movie is set to feature some fresh faces, including Simu Liu in the titular role, who was previously known for the Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience. The movie will also feature the acting debut of Meng'er Zhang, who plays Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing. During a recent chat with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Zhang revealed she actually punched Liu in the face when they were filming.