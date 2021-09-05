CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jordan Spieth shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the TOUR Championship

PGA Tour
 4 days ago

In the final round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole. Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the TOUR Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 21 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 20 under; and Kevin Na is in 3rd at 16 under.

Jordan Spieth
