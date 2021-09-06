CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP) If you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse.

www.suncommercial.com

TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode two recap: Maggie’s fate is revealed

Negan leaving one of our heroes for dead – who’da thunk it? Last week’s season premiere climaxed with the ex-Saviors head honcho ignoring Maggie’s desperate pleas to be pulled to safety from an advancing walker horde. Presuming Maggie can save herself, might this latest betrayal be the straw that finally breaks the camel’s back when it comes to Maggie taking out her ultimate revenge on Negan?
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Reveals She Wanted Maggie To Kill Negan

The animosity between Negan and Maggie isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and in the opening episode of The Walking Dead season 11, it reached a fever pitch. The premiere, “Acheron, Part 1”, saw Negan leave Maggie to die when she slipped and fell into a pack of ravenous walkers. In “Acheron, Part 2”, the ever-resourceful Maggie was revealed to have survived – and she was obviously pretty peeved at Negan’s actions, to put it lightly.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Acheron Part 2 – Maggie and Negan

AMC has now aired The Walking Dead’s second episode of season 11, “Acheron Part 2.” This was a continuation from last week’s episode that left us with a cliffhanger. Most viewers were able to see this episode early via AMC+, with many rewatching on AMC during the official airing. Major...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll: Maggie Made Wrong Call Letting SPOILER Die

A majority of Walking Dead fans say Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made the "wrong call" letting a member of her team die in "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in "Acheron: Part 1," Maggie makes her escape in "Part 2" and scrambles to safety inside a subway car surrounded by walkers. Before she can deal with Negan, they're interrupted by Gage (Jackson Pace), who abandons Maggie's group with Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and takes off with their supplies in the preceding episode. Now he's back and begging for help.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The last season of The Walking Dead has started airing, which means no one is safe from the chopping block. Fans are wondering which of our heroes will survive and which will perish. Of all the remaining characters, fans are likely most anxious to see if Maggie dies in The...
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Stars Explain Maggie And Negan’s Unexpected Truce

The animosity between Maggie and Negan reached fever pitch in the opening two-parter of The Walking Dead season 11, and yet somehow the storyline ended with the old enemies forming an unexpected truce. In “Acheron, Part 1”, Negan callously left Maggie for dead after she threatened to kill him. When she was revealed to have survived in “Acheron, Part 2”, a furious Maggie almost followed through with her threat. But with the survivors trapped in a zombie-filled subway tunnel, the pair’s only option was to hold the hostilities and work together.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Maggie's "Heartbreaking" Choice

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a "heartbreaking" decision when the Reapers endanger a mission to Meridian on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." After an attack that leaves most of the Wardens dead and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) gravely wounded, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie must keep moving to find a supply house and reconnect with their scattered group of survivors. With Alexandria starving and in dire need of supplies, the injured Alden presses Maggie to leave him behind — for now — and continue the journey with Negan. If they fail, Alden warns, their hopes for the future die. And Alexandria dies with it.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead EP Reveals Why Negan Saves Maggie

It’s been a bumpy ride for Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead season 11 so far, but the latest episode of the post-apocalyptic drama’s final run may have just seen them reach some kind of understanding. In the premiere, “Acheron, Part 1”, Negan left Maggie for dead after she threatened to kill him. In “Acheron, Part 2”, once they were under threat by walkers, Maggie handed Negan a gun, which he returned after the danger was dealt with.
TV Seriesthesfnews.com

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Hunted’

HOLLYWOOD—So The Reapers had been teased on “The Walking Dead” by Maggie, but in this week’s episode, ‘Hunted’ we witnessed them in action and damn they are a deadly bunch to say the least America. These individuals are brutal, tactical and vicious in their tactics that took out several of our heroes. In addition, Maggie was on the verge of being captured, but managed to escape for the time being, before being tracked by a Reaper who she managed to get the advantage over.

