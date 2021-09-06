CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

 3 days ago

‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP) If you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse.

TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: Acheron Part 2 – Maggie and Negan

AMC has now aired The Walking Dead’s second episode of season 11, “Acheron Part 2.” This was a continuation from last week’s episode that left us with a cliffhanger. Most viewers were able to see this episode early via AMC+, with many rewatching on AMC during the official airing. Major...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The last season of The Walking Dead has started airing, which means no one is safe from the chopping block. Fans are wondering which of our heroes will survive and which will perish. Of all the remaining characters, fans are likely most anxious to see if Maggie dies in The...
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Ice Ice Baby

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Reveals She Wanted Maggie To Kill Negan

The animosity between Negan and Maggie isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and in the opening episode of The Walking Dead season 11, it reached a fever pitch. The premiere, “Acheron, Part 1”, saw Negan leave Maggie to die when she slipped and fell into a pack of ravenous walkers. In “Acheron, Part 2”, the ever-resourceful Maggie was revealed to have survived – and she was obviously pretty peeved at Negan’s actions, to put it lightly.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll: Maggie Made Wrong Call Letting SPOILER Die

A majority of Walking Dead fans say Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made the "wrong call" letting a member of her team die in "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in "Acheron: Part 1," Maggie makes her escape in "Part 2" and scrambles to safety inside a subway car surrounded by walkers. Before she can deal with Negan, they're interrupted by Gage (Jackson Pace), who abandons Maggie's group with Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and takes off with their supplies in the preceding episode. Now he's back and begging for help.
TV & VideosEW.com

The Walking Dead recap: Like Train to Busan but on a crashed subway

Love or hate the news that we're getting an American remake of South Korean zombies-on-a-train horror hit Train to Busan, we actually already got one... kind of. The second episode of The Walking Dead's final season, "Acheron, Part 2," sees Maggie's Meridian-bound group fighting their way through a crashed subway train. Tensions are already high because Negan's gonna Negan, but also Maggie's gonna Maggie. Then add walkers clamoring on the outside and more chomping for some grub on the inside. Drama ensues.
TV Seriestvweb.com

The Walking Dead Episode 11.2 Recap: Beware of the Reapers

Beware the Reapers. The Walking Dead season eleven premiere continues with "Acheron: Part 2". Maggie (Lauren Cohan) grunts as she tries to hang onto the back of the subway car. She falls to the ground as walkers surround her. Maggie unloads her gun into walkers' skulls before scrambling underneath the carriage. She kicks at the zombies as they seemingly overtake her.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 3 recap: Hunted

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11, titled “Hunted,” throws viewers into a first-person perspective with shaky and erratic filming of how chaotic it is to be hunted and killed by The Reapers. As we jump from Maggie to Daryl and Dog and Negan, several other characters are killed, captured, or missing as escaping seems nearly impossible.

