YogiFi Smart Yoga Mat Will Guide You Through a Step-by-Step Session

Yoga has the power to tack up rough patches of your life and turn them into beautiful embroidery. However, as easy and fancy as it may sound, Yoga isn’t a duck soup. You need to get your postures right, work on your breathing and also erect your balance at the same time. In these testing times, when it’s difficult to hire a trainer, US-based startup Wellnesys has introduced YogiFi Smart Yoga mat that teaches you yoga and also tracks your progress.