As Apple continues to struggle, Xiaomi enters the electric vehicle business

By Duncan Riley
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi Inc. is entering the electric vehicle business at a time that Apple Inc. continues to struggle to bring a car to market. Often referred to as the Apple of China, Xiaomi may not be a well-known name in the U.S., but it surpassed Apple in July to become the second-largest smartphone maker in the world. That the “Apple of China” is now pursuing electric vehicles comes as no great surprise because although it doesn’t copy Apple’s designs, it has taken much of its inspiration from the company.

