Golf

Xander Schauffele rebounds from poor front in third round of the TOUR Championship

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schauffele finished his day tied for 9th at 8 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.

#The Tour Championship
Golf
Sports
