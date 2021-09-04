Xander Schauffele rebounds from poor front in third round of the TOUR Championship

Jordan Spieth found some magic at the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) With the PGA TOUR’s Super Season in the books, let’s take a moment to reflect on all that we saw over the last campaign. It was a slate chock-full of big moments. There was the $15 million prize for the FedExCup and another invaluable honor, the Olympic gold medal, that came with no cash prize. There were six majors and the PLAYERS Championship listed among the 51 events played over the last year.