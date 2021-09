SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Mount Davison region was shot at as he attempted stop a theft, on Thursday, September 2, at around 1:00 a.m. On the night of the crime, the victim heard the sound of power tools coming from the 300 block of Molimo Drive. The victim looked out of his window and discovered two men attempting to steal mechanical parts from his neighbor’s vehicle. The victim began yelling at the suspects and they shot at the victim as a result. The suspects then fled in an unknown vehicle shortly after shots were fired.