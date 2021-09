Gareth Southgate and his England players are looking to the future and next year’s shot at World Cup glory after the heart-breaking and “completely deflating” Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and finished third at the following year’s Nations League the Three Lions made history on home soil over the summer.Southgate’s side followed the heroes of 1966 in making it to just the country’s second major tournament final, but unlike Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup winners, they fell just short at the final hurdle.England’s all-too familiar problem with penalties...