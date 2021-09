Adam Idah is refusing to throw in the towel on the Republic of Ireland’s seemingly forlorn hopes of World Cup qualification.Saturday’s evening’s 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium finally opened Ireland’s Group A account, but with Tuesday night’s opponents Serbia and Portugal both nine points better off at the halfway stage, they have only a mathematical chance of making it to Qatar.However, 20-year-old Norwich striker Idah will not give up on the dream while it remains even a slim possibility.Another incredible effort from @adamidah1 Your @carlsberg Player of the Match - Adam IdahPlayed in every minute of each...