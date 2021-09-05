Shaibu Bukari
Shaibu Bukari holds a PhD (in social policy) and an MPhil (in development studies) from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, respectively. He is currently a research fellow at the Department of Labour and Human Resource Studies, School for Development Studies, University of Cape Coast. His academic and research interests are in vigilantism at the workplace, workplace conflicts, workers’ peacebuilding initiatives, and female workers and peacebuilding.theconversation.com
