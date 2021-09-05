Shaibu Bukari

I am an Assistant Professor of Applied Economics at the Department of Management and Production Engineering of the Politecnico di Torino. I am also a Research Fellow at the Centre Emile Bernheim of the Université Libre de Bruxelles. My research interests are broad and include Applied Microeconomics, Labor Economics, Business Economics, Gender Economics, and the Economics of Innovation. I am particularly interested in studying labor issues (e.g., wages, mobility, organization of human resources) from a firm-level perspective. I hold a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Turin, in cooperation with the Collegio Carlo Alberto. My researches have been published in several international scientific journals, including Labour Economics, Industrial & Labor Relations Review, and Research Policy. I am currently teaching Microeconomic Theory at the Politecnico di Torino and Economics of Human Resources at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.