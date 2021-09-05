Patrick Osei-Kufour

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articlePatrick osei-kufuor currently works at University of Cape Coast. Patrick does research in International Relations, Human Rights and Conflict Processes. Their most recent publication is 'Understanding Conflict Dynamics: Identifying 'attractors' in the Alavanyo -Nkonya Conflict'.

Shaibu Bukari

Shaibu Bukari holds a PhD (in social policy) and an MPhil (in development studies) from the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, and the University of Cape Coast, Ghana, respectively. He is currently a research fellow at the Department of Labour and Human Resource Studies, School for Development Studies, University of Cape Coast. His academic and research interests are in vigilantism at the workplace, workplace conflicts, workers’ peacebuilding initiatives, and female workers and peacebuilding.
Abiodun Odusote

Dr Abiodun Odusote studied Law (LL.B. Hons) at the Ogun State University. He holds an LL.M. Degree from the University of Ibadan. He completed a PhD in International Human Rights in 2010 at Nottingham Trent University. Fellow,Makwanyane Institute, Cornell University, New York, US. He is a Senior Lecturer with the Public Law Department, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos. He is presently a support lawyer of the Advocats Sans Frontieres France, the Sub-Dean Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, and an Examiner to the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators, Member of the University of Lagos Legal Advisory Board. Dr Odusote is a member of the African Constitutional Lawyers Network and associated with the International Constitutional Network. He has extensively published.
Sule James

Sule Ameh James obtained his PhD in Visual Studies from the University of Pretoria. He is a research associate with The Visual Identities in Art and Design Research Centre (VIAD), University of Johannesburg. His interest is in modern and contemporary art and visual culture.
First CARICOM-Africa Summit Convenes

History was made on Sept. 7, 2021, when the inaugural CARICOM-Africa Summit was held. Kenya hosted the virtual event under the theme, “Unity Across Continents and Oceans: Opportunities for Deepening Integration.”. Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the summit. Plans for Kenya to host a CARICOM and Africa Summit in 2020...
Vicky Karyoti

Vicky Karyoti is a PhD Candidate at the Center for War Studies, University of Southern Denmark. Her research centers around new military technologies, and specifically how drone warfare has impacted military professionals. She is adopting a sociological approach to examine changes within a professional military group, and focuses on the key concepts of culture, status, and professionalism.
Daniel Welsby

Dan graduated from UCL in 2015 with an MSc in Economics and Policy of Energy and the Environment (EPEE). His MSc Dissertation focused on the production potential of the Marcellus shale play and uncertainty over geological decline parameters. Dan has worked for the UNECE/OSCE in a sub-contracted research role on...
Jožef Šimenko

Lecturer in Anatomy and Physiology, Essex Pathways Department, University of Essex. Dr Jožef Šimenko is a Lecturer in the Essex Pathways Department at the University of Essex. He is a module leader for the Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology module. He joined the Pathways department in August 2019. Jozef holds a doctoral degree in Kinesiology from the Faculty of Sport, University of Ljubljana. He has been working as a Lecturer at the University of Greenwich, the Richmond upon Thames College and the Faculty of Sport, University of Ljubljana. He also worked as an associate expert at the Sports Institute, Univesity of Ljubljana, where he was screening elite athletes, led strength and conditioning training and rehabilitation of elite athletes. In his research, Jozef focuses on combat sports and martial arts with particular emphasis on judo. He is also interested in the research on special forces, such as military and police personnel, isokinetic, soccer, 3D body scanning, functional and morphological asymmetries, and rehabilitation. In 2016, he was awarded the Young Researcher Award at the IMACSSS conference in Portugal. He had been invited to give keynote presentations at several conferences, including the 2019 European Judo Union Scientific Conference in Poreč, Croatia, and the 2018 Croatian NSCA conference.
Elena Grinza

I am an Assistant Professor of Applied Economics at the Department of Management and Production Engineering of the Politecnico di Torino. I am also a Research Fellow at the Centre Emile Bernheim of the Université Libre de Bruxelles. My research interests are broad and include Applied Microeconomics, Labor Economics, Business Economics, Gender Economics, and the Economics of Innovation. I am particularly interested in studying labor issues (e.g., wages, mobility, organization of human resources) from a firm-level perspective. I hold a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Turin, in cooperation with the Collegio Carlo Alberto. My researches have been published in several international scientific journals, including Labour Economics, Industrial & Labor Relations Review, and Research Policy. I am currently teaching Microeconomic Theory at the Politecnico di Torino and Economics of Human Resources at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart.
The University of Lincoln has appointed a new Vice-Chancellor

Professor Neal Juster BSc PhD CEng FIMechE has been appointed as the University of Lincoln’s new Vice-Chancellor, following the retirement of Mary Stuart in March, who worked as Vice-Chancellor at Lincoln for 12 years and “has been a dynamic and influential leader for our institution.”. He will take up his...
Gordon Brown welcomes ex-African leaders’ call for G7 summit on vaccines

Ex-African leaders say the vaccine gap between rich and poor will worsen unless co-ordinated action is taken. Gordon Brown has welcomed calls from former African leaders to US President Joe Biden and the G7 to hold an emergency summit to speed up the flow of life-saving Covid-19 vaccines to Africa and low-income countries.
Meet The MBA Class Of 2021: David Roe, IMD Business School

“I am a resilient, dependable person with a passion for music and the outdoors.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: In my teens and early twenties, I grew my hair down to my shoulders and spent my evenings and weekends touring the local pubs and clubs as part of a Led Zeppelin tribute band.
Ciaran Grafton-Clarke

I am a medical doctor and also currently an academic clinical fellow in cardiology at the University of East Anglia. Prior to this I worked as an education clinical fellow at the University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust and as an honorary fellow at the University of Leicester. Having published in...
Rycx François

François Rycx (PhD) is Professor of Economics at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB) and affiliated to the Centre Emile Bernheim (CEBRIG), the Department of Applied Economics of ULB (DULBEA), the Institut de Recherches Economiques et Sociales (IRES) at the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL), the Institute of Labor Economics (IZA) and humanOrg at the University of Mons (UMONS). He has been several times visiting professor at the Louvain School of Economics (UCL) and is currently visiting professor at the University of Mons (UMONS).
Faculty Research Spotlight – Dr. Zachary Rossetti

Interviewed by Yu-shan Huang (BU Wheelock ’21) Zach Rossetti is an Associate Professor of Special Education, with tenure, in the Teaching and Learning Department. His research examines the social belonging and participation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), with a specific focus on how educators and parents can facilitate friendship opportunities between students with and without IDD. He also conducts research about and with families of individuals with IDD, specifically examining parent-professional collaboration, culturally and linguistically diverse families’ language access and participation in the special education system, and sibling roles and relationships.
Communication Professor Receives Second Fulbright Grant to Teach in Poland

College of Charleston Communication Professor Robert Westerfelhaus has been awarded his second Fulbright grant to teach at the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University (MCSU) in Lublin, Poland. After teaching as a Fulbright Fellow at the MCSU Instytut Anglistyk in 2009–10, he is returning this academic year as the Distinguished Chair in Humanities, the highest Fulbright designation.
The Graduate School announces social justice mini grant awardees

The Graduate School at Northwestern University has awarded 12 student organizations and individuals Social Justice Mini Grants. The Graduate School’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion launched the mini-grant program to provide individual graduate students or graduate student affinity groups one-time grants of up to $2,500. Damon Williams, associate dean for...
Brantmeier named Editor of Journal of Peace Education

James Madison University, today announced that Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining the Journal of Peace Education (JPE) as Editor, effective January, 2022. Dr. Edward Brantmeier will be joining as editor while working as a Professor in the Learning, Technology, and Leadership Education Department of the College of Education and as the Assistant Director of Scholarship Programs in the Center for Faculty Innovation at JMU. Dr. Brantmeier will be bringing his experience in sustainable peace leadership and learning and teaching inquiry to JPE, a journal dedicated to advance transformative education for the achievement of non-violent, ecologically sustainable, just, and participatory societies.

