Greene County, GA

Christopher, Terry

Morgan County Citizen
 6 days ago

Terry Michael Christopher Mike Christopher, 63 of Buckhead, died September 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Bobby and Jimmie Lou Armour Christopher. He was born January 26, 1958 in Greene County. Mike was a carpenter, who could do most any job associated with construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Mike Christopher is survived by his wife, Christi Beal Carpenter and children, Kim Lowe, Angel Christopher and Samantha Christopher. He also leaves two grandchildren, Emily and Zach Lowe. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from Noon - 1 PM at A.E. Carter Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM in the chapel.

