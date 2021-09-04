CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 8 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF GRAND TRAVERSE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE 21-36,444-DE Hon. Melanie Stanton Court address Court telephone no. 280 Washington Street, Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 231-922-6862 Estate of Rosemary Roberts Date of birth: 05/12/1920 TO ALL CREDITORS:* NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Rosemary Roberts, died 06/12/2020. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to David Wilson, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 280 Washington Street, Suite 223, Traverse City, MI 49684 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. 08/30/2021 Kent E. Gerberding P42345David Wilson 1501 Cass St., Ste. D / P.O. Box 6863038 Bramblegate Dr. Traverse City, MI 49685-0686Mebane, NC 27302 231-946-2700 September 4, 2021-1T573521.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Washington Street#Cass St Ste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the clash of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. It was a victory that required blood, sweat and in the end a few tears...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy