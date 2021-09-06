CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold 'bypassed and ineffectual' in England midfield experiment

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold struggled in midfield for England in their World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra. Due to the quality of the opposition, England coach Gareth Southgate felt it was the opportune moment to see whether the thoughts of him and his backroom team over Alexander-Arnold were correct, as the Liverpool full-back started the match as part of a three-man midfield.

