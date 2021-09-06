Penn men’s soccer takes season opener in close match vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
In their first game in 657 days, Penn’s men’s soccer opened their season on the road Friday night against Fairleigh Dickinson. Making the trip to Teaneck, N.J., the Quakers pushed ahead with a 3-2 win, improving their all-time record versus the Knights to 6-0-0. Since the end of the 2019 season, the Quakers are on a six-match winning streak and are a perfect 3-0-0 in season openers since head coach Brian Gill took over in 2018.www.thedp.com
