Penn men’s soccer takes season opener in close match vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Two Christian Brothers goals within the first five minutes of the match was all they needed as the Harding men's soccer team fell in their first match of the season, 5-1 in Memphis on Thursday night. Harding fell to 0-1 while Christian Brothers moved to 1-0. Harding's lone goal came in the 56th minute when Elliot Bracy scored unassisted. It was his first goal of the season and second goal of his career.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO