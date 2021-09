NEW BRITAIN - The Central Connecticut State women’s soccer team needed all 90 minutes to win its home opener against Albany on Thursday night. Redshirt-freshman forward Kelly Brady poked the ball past Great Danes’ goalkeeper Sophia Chen with 42 seconds left in the game to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 win and their first victory of the season. Senior defender Erica Bardes picked up her second assist of the game on the score, sending a pass into the left side of the box that Brady put her foot on to take the lead.