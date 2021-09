Fresh off an opening weekend, the Huskies look to improve upon their record against a tough opponent, the No. 15 ranked Scarlet Knights, in their home opener. In their illustrious 44 year history, UConn has led the way, going 31-2-1 since their first matchup in 1977. Currently, they are riding a big win streak of 15 games. Their most recent bout took place back in 2019, when the Huskies beat the No. 19 Scarlet Knights 2-0 at home. Their last loss came way back in 2001, when UConn fell 2-1.