Jeff Davis takes advantage of Coffee errors, defeats Lady Trojans 4-2

The Coffee Lady Trojans dropped a low-scoring affair at home against visiting Jeff Davis last Monday night 4-2. "Our pitchers once again delivered by not allowing an earned run courtesy of 5 errors. Both Robinsons pitched great, we just didn't play well defensively," stated head coach Stan Hughes. Erin Robinson scattered 5 hits through 5 innings and Emily Robinson threw 2 hitless innings. Emily hit a long solo homer and Hannah Capps had a double for Coffee's only 2 hits. "We're working through some things but we'll get it fixed before region play," said Coach Hughes.