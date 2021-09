We have some rain coming up in the forecast to begin next week. Isolated showers come in along a cold front from the north. After the cold front leaves early Saturday, a warm front brings more showers late Sunday night that carry over into Monday. This will be our most active weather day in the upcoming forecast, and it still will not be as active as some of the days we saw earlier in the Summer. Rain chances wrap up early Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected during this period, meaning these showers and storms will serve as beneficial rainfall for our improved, but still drought conditions.