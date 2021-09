When the world shut down, Dave Grohl kept the internet happy with a digital drum battle with a 10-year-old music prodigy. Grohl and Nandi Bushell went back and forth at it, with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer finally ceding defeat to his young “nemesis.” He also said they’d play together sometime in the future, and the future is here, as Nandi (now 11) finally got to take the stage with the Foo Fighters and play alongside her idol.