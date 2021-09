Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has lauded the ability of Will Hughes with the Watford midfielder on the cusp of a move to Selhurst Park.Hughes, 26, is undergoing a medical at Palace on Friday as he looks set to join from their Premier League rivals.Vieira is yet to win since taking charge of the Eagles and saw his side knocked out of the Carabao Cup with second-round defeat at Watford on Tuesday.Now they look set to land Hughes, with Vieira happy with what he feels the former England Under-21 international will bring to his squad.“He is a player that we...