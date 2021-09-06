Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Wisconsin Truly Is
By Ben Jones
By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
3 days ago
Ephraim, Wisconsin, pop. 228, is a small village that’s like no other. Founded by Moravians, it’s tucked along the shore of Lake Michigan and somehow holds on to both its postcard-perfect beauty and its Scandinavian past. It’s a place like no other and it’s easy to fall in love with this little village. Here’s why.
Ephraim is a perfect place to stay when you’re visiting Door County because it’s centrally located and you can walk to a lot of things right in town. Book early though – the hotels and cottages fill up very quickly. Interested in exploring more Wisconsin villages? Here are some charming places to visit.
While Door County has plenty of expensive lakeside estates, there’s a million-dollar view waiting for anyone who just happens to have camping reservations. Newport State Park has some stunning lakeside campsites and one of the best is tucked into the far end of a sandy beach, above some dunes overlooking Lake Michigan. Fall asleep to the gentle sound of waves rolling across the sand and wake up to see an orange sun piercing the lake’s horizon. Sound like a dream? It is and here’s what you need to know about this special Door County camping experience.
Generations of customers have headed to Joe’s Cheese House in Marinette for some of the best cheese you’ll find in the Dairy State. The store has high quality, super-aged cheese and a friendly local shopping experience that’s all too rare these days. Read on to see why you need to head to northeast Wisconsin and pay a visit to Joe’s Cheese House.
