CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Politics Chat: Biden's Approval Ratings Fall

By Ayesha Rascoe
wvtf.org
 5 days ago

Needless to say, this is not the way the White House wanted to see the summer end. It was supposed to be a time for the country to get back to normal - right? - and a time for President Joe Biden to promote the big spending plan at the heart of his domestic agenda. But instead, the crisis in Afghanistan dominated the administration's focus along with the pandemic's fourth wave. And on Friday, some disappointing economic news. Here's Biden.

www.wvtf.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Approval Ratings#The White House#Npr White House#Americans#Afghans#Taliban#Democrats#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats don't care if Biden is caught lying

For four years of the Trump presidency, Democrats decried President Donald Trump as a liar. He was often dubbed the “liar in chief” by Democrats and the media . However, these same protectors of truth are suddenly eerily quiet regarding President Joe Biden. The revelations of Biden’s phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which Biden asked Ghani to lie resulted in little, if any, outrage by Democrats or the media.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
PoliticsPrinceton Daily Clarion

Biden

Biden initiates long-awaited supplemental relief for last year's Louisiana hurricanes. (The Center Square) – A year after a series of hurricanes slammed into Louisiana, and after many attempts to secure aid, President Joe Biden has initiated supplemental disaster relief funding for still recovering areas of southwest and central Louisiana.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Joe Biden’s Covid 180

The only group of people that has disappointed JOE BIDEN more than the Afghan national army is unvaccinated Americans. “Our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said last night of the 80 million Americans who haven’t received a shot, “and your refusal has cost all of us.”. We don’t mean to...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

The two mistakes that ruined Biden's summer

WASHINGTON — The disappointing employment figures that arrived last Friday were in some ways a symbolic capstone to a summer of disappointments for President Biden, most notable among them the force with which the Delta variant swept across the nation and the speed with which the Taliban swept across Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Bret Stephens: Can Biden save his presidency?

This Sept. 11, a diminished president will preside over a diminished nation. We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House; could not stop an insurrectionist mob from storming the Capitol; could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war against a morally and technologically retrograde enemy; cannot conquer a disease for which there are safe and effective vaccines; and cannot bring itself to trust the government, the news media, the scientific establishment, the police or any other institution meant to operate for the common good.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy