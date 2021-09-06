Captured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflated
A Rhode Island fugitive was captured Sunday afternoon in a stolen SUV after being clocked driving 113 mph in Sutton, leading to a pursuit and crash on I-89. Elijah K. Cadieux, 18, who was described by New Hampshire State Police as homeless, is charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying police, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident and reckless driving.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 2