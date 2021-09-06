CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pulisic returns as US held to 1-1 qualifying draw vs Canada

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The remade U.S. soccer team quickly got itself into trouble in World Cup qualifying, wasting Brenden Aaronson’s second-half goal when Cyle Larin scored to lift Canada into a 1-1 draw. U.S. star Christian Pulisic returned after missing Thursday’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test. Pulisic was dynamic and injected creativity the Americans lacked on the road, contributing to the buildup leading to Aaronson’s goal in the 55th minute. But defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks were at fault for Larin’s goal in the 62nd.

