Forget the humble skyscraper, Marc Lore wants to build an entirely sustainable city. According to Arch Daily, the billionaire has tapped famed Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels and his eponymous firm Bjark Ingels Group, or BIG, to help design a metropolis of the future: Telosa. If all goes to plan, the municipality will be built in the Southwest and house up to 5 million residents. Lore, who founded e-commerce giant Jet.com, believes Telosa has the potential to be a truly utopian city. Fitting, since the name is derived from the Greek word for “higher purpose.” It will be built on the idea of...